Stabbing in Manchester shopping mall leaves four injured - reports
Stabbing in Manchester shopping mall leaves four injured - reports

11 Oct, 2019 11:02
Several people have been stabbed at a Manchester city shopping mall, according to reports. Police used a taser to apprehend a suspect in the attack, and the area has been cordoned off.

Police sources told local media that four people were assaulted with a knife close to Manchester’s Arndale shopping center. It’s not known if the stabbings resulted in any fatalities.

A dramatic video posted to social media shows officers deploying a Taser on a man as they pin him to the pavement.

A witness said told the Manchester Evening News that two people were ”randomly stabbing people” in the shopping mall.

Public transport in the surrounding area has been temporarily shut down.

In a brief statement released on Twitter, Greater Manchester Police said they were responding to an incident in the city center and would provide more details soon.

