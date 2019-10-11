Stabbing in Manchester shopping mall leaves four injured - reports

Several people have been stabbed at a Manchester city shopping mall, according to reports. Police used a taser to apprehend a suspect in the attack, and the area has been cordoned off.

Police sources told local media that four people were assaulted with a knife close to Manchester’s Arndale shopping center. It’s not known if the stabbings resulted in any fatalities.

A dramatic video posted to social media shows officers deploying a Taser on a man as they pin him to the pavement.

@MENnewsdesk guy being held by police with a tazer outside the arndale pic.twitter.com/O8y0786CEw — John Greenhalgh (@JohnGre07881147) October 11, 2019

A witness said told the Manchester Evening News that two people were ”randomly stabbing people” in the shopping mall.

All going off in #Manchester in the Arndale 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/3LXB9u821q — Dave Hardy (@DaveBespoke) October 11, 2019

Public transport in the surrounding area has been temporarily shut down.

Huge line of ambulances outside the Arndale centr after this morning's stabbing incidents. I can count two ambulances and four incident response units pic.twitter.com/kJCSgLnxDY — Chris Slater (@chrisslaterMEN) October 11, 2019

In a brief statement released on Twitter, Greater Manchester Police said they were responding to an incident in the city center and would provide more details soon.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!