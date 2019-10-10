 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Absent-minded James Bond film crew sparks TERROR SCARE at UK air base, get hundreds evacuated

10 Oct, 2019 06:41
James Bond actor Daniel Craig © REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A crew shooting the latest James Bond installment caused mass panic at the UK’s largest Royal Air Force (RAF) base, after careless workers left their van at the military facility following a day of filming.

Brize Norton airbase was hosting technicians working on scenes for ‘No Time To Die’, but the routine film shoot seems to have gone terribly awry. The crew reportedly left a van at the base that had an expired security pass. The discovery of the sketchy van sent the base into crisis mode, prompting the evacuation of an estimated 400 people while sniffer dogs and bomb squads combed the area.

A military Land Rover drives out of RAF Brize Norton © Reuters

Luckily, the van did not contain any pyrotechnics or other hazardous materials.

“A 300-meter cordon was put in place while it was assessed by bomb disposal teams. It is an unbelievable blunder to have caused such a massive security risk,” a source familiar with the incident told the Sun.

According to media reports, the mishap is unlikely to change the RAF’s policy regarding film crews using their facilities, as such arrangements bring in huge amounts of cash.

