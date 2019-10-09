 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Get the cuffs on him… you’ll need four pairs’: Police march giant Extinction Rebellion OCTOPUS to Trafalgar Square (VIDEO)

9 Oct, 2019 10:52
Get short URL
‘Get the cuffs on him… you’ll need four pairs’: Police march giant Extinction Rebellion OCTOPUS to Trafalgar Square (VIDEO)
Activists carry a giant pink Octopus as they walk along Whitehall towards Trafalgar Square, followed by Police officers © AFP / Isabel Infantes
Streets around Westminster in London were made a lot safer on Wednesday thanks to police, after they kettled a huge inflatable Octopus, that had joined the Extinction Rebellion (XR) protests, and marched it to Trafalgar Square.

Hilarious footage of the giant eight-tentacled sea creature, operated by XR activists, was posted on social media by journalist Liam O’Hare. It shows a number of London Metropolitan Police officers slowly marshalling the naughty pink octopus backwards down Whitehall.

XR demonstrations in the capital have reached their third day, with 600 protesters having been arrested. The environmental group have set up temporary camps at many iconic sites in London, protesting British MPs’ lack of action in tackling climate change.

Also on rt.com ‘Nose-ringed uncooperative crusties’: BoJo mocks ‘hemp-smelling’ Extinction Rebellion activists as huge protest erupts

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies