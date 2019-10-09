‘Get the cuffs on him… you’ll need four pairs’: Police march giant Extinction Rebellion OCTOPUS to Trafalgar Square (VIDEO)

Streets around Westminster in London were made a lot safer on Wednesday thanks to police, after they kettled a huge inflatable Octopus, that had joined the Extinction Rebellion (XR) protests, and marched it to Trafalgar Square.

Hilarious footage of the giant eight-tentacled sea creature, operated by XR activists, was posted on social media by journalist Liam O’Hare. It shows a number of London Metropolitan Police officers slowly marshalling the naughty pink octopus backwards down Whitehall.

Police have kettled a giant octopus on Whitehall and are marching it back to Trafalgar Square. pic.twitter.com/FX89oG8y53 — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) October 9, 2019

XR demonstrations in the capital have reached their third day, with 600 protesters having been arrested. The environmental group have set up temporary camps at many iconic sites in London, protesting British MPs’ lack of action in tackling climate change.

