Tory activists in raptures as they joke about putting Jeremy Corbyn’s head in a ‘noose’ during BoJo’s speech (VIDEO)

A video clip has emerged showing audience members at a Conservative Party Conference event, addressed by PM Boris Johnson, joking that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is a “traitor” who should be hanged.

The footage, circulating on social media since Tuesday evening, sees Johnson speaking to Tory supporters at a reception hosted by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the UK government’s Northern Irish allies.

Boris Johnson at DUP reception mentions Jeremy Corbyn, starts a sentence saying “we’ll invite him to enter...”



Shout from the crowd: “Traitors’ gate!”



Another: “a noose!”



Grim. pic.twitter.com/K2HUgxFKKa — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) October 1, 2019

During a section of Johnson’s speech where he jokes about inviting Corbyn to “step quietly into a rocket” to be sent “into orbit where he belongs,” a couple of audience members shout out their own suggestions.

One activist recommends the socialist leader should be instructed to enter the “traitor’s gate,” while another simply shouts “a noose.” The remarks are met with laughter.

Johnson who marked Corbyn out as a “threat to the union” agreed with another Tory supporter who claimed that a government led by the Labour leader would be “humbug.” The mere mention of Corbyn was greeted with boos and shouts of “shame on him.”

The incident comes after Johnson came under fire from opposition parties for his use of incendiary language, such as the term “surrender act,” to describe a new Brexit law passed by MPs.

The Tory PM delivers his keynote speech at the conference in Manchester on Wednesday. It’s thought he will unveil details of new proposals he’ll table to the EU to solve the intractable Brexit crisis. Johnson’s alternative to the contentious Irish backstop is set to figure heavily in the plans drawn up by the UK government.

