Labour MP targeted by American anti-abortion group with graphic ‘Stop Stella’ billboard

Graphic billboards showing a fetus at ‘nine weeks’ gestation have sprung up in the constituency of a Labour MP whose spat with an American anti-abortion group rumbles on.

Stella Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow who advocates ‘pro-choice’ on the issue of abortion, took to social media on Monday to post pictures of a billboard with the striking images of a fetus with “stopstella.com” emblazoned on it.

Creasy, who is currently pregnant, had strong words for the advertising company that provided the space for the image, tweeting at Clear Channel: “How much did you get for this crap?”

London Metropolitan Police was also in the firing line of the 42 year-old. “Still think this is just ‘free speech’ and not harassment of women?” Creasy asked.



Twitter-can you get me the CEO of @CCUK_Direct advertising? how much did you get for this crap? @metpoliceuk still think this is just 'free speech' and not harassment of women in walthamstow? Am sorry for the graphic images and @patel4witham am reaching out to you for help now. pic.twitter.com/rOG7Gc3App — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) September 30, 2019

It comes after protesters from American pro-life organization Center for Bio-Ethical Reform (CBRUK) displayed posters of Creasy next to a picture of what they claimed was “a 24-week-old aborted baby girl” in her constituency office on Saturday.

The ‘Stop Stella’ website that has been set up includes a section that reads: “Stella Creasy deliberately conceals... the humanity of the unborn child and what an abortion procedure actually entails.”

Ruth Rawlins of CBRUK claimed the Labour backbencher had displayed “hypocrisy” by only referring to the word baby “when a child is wanted but totally ignores the word in conversations about an unwanted baby.”

The 1967 UK Abortion Act allows for an abortion to be legally carried out up to a 24-week limit. In July, British lawmakers approved an amendment tabled by Creasy to extend abortion rights to Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK where it remains illegal. The vote was passed by 332 to 99.

