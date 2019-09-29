 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Hurricane Lorenzo, strongest storm ever to hit the northeast Atlantic, threatens Ireland & UK

Published time: 29 Sep, 2019 09:46
Get short URL
Hurricane Lorenzo, strongest storm ever to hit the northeast Atlantic, threatens Ireland & UK
A satellite image of Lorenzo taken September 26, 2019 © NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)
Storm Lorenzo has grown to a category-5 hurricane – the first ever to be so designated this far east and north over the Atlantic. Meteorologists are warning that the huge weather system is likely to veer into Ireland and Britain.

Based on current projections, the storm could spin north-east towards Ireland and the UK, bringing heavy wind and rains by Thursday evening, local time. 

The US National Hurricane Center said on Sunday that the storm had reached category-5 strength, with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (50 km/h). Lorenzo is expected to first come close to the Azores, an archipelago of small islands in the mid-Atlantic, before turning its sights north.

The storm should weaken as it travels, but forecasters are advising people who live in its probable path to carefully monitor its progress.

“Regardless of Lorenzo’s exact track near the Azores, strong winds are becoming increasingly likely on those islands Tuesday night and Wednesday and residents there should monitor the progress of the hurricane," the NHC warned. 

Also on rt.com Trump tweets PHOTO of lightning strike near Air Force One

Ireland’s national meteorological service said Saturday that there’s still a “margin of uncertainty” about the storm’s path and its likely impact on the country.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies