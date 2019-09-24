 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Consider your position’: Corbyn urges Johnson to step down as PM after court loss

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 10:27 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 10:27
Get short URL
‘Consider your position’: Corbyn urges Johnson to step down as PM after court loss
Jeremy Corbyn at the 2019 Labour Party conference in Brighton © REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “consider his position” following the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that the government’s prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

The president of the Supreme Court, Lady Brenda Hale, announced the ruling on Tuesday morning, saying that the proroguing was unlawful and void.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, party leader Corbyn said: “I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to ‘consider his position.’”

He urged Johnson to call an election, saying the PM should be the shortest-ever serving in office, and Labour is ready to form a government.

Also on rt.com PM Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was ‘unlawful’ - UK Supreme Court 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies