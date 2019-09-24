‘Consider your position’: Corbyn urges Johnson to step down as PM after court loss

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “consider his position” following the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that the government’s prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

The president of the Supreme Court, Lady Brenda Hale, announced the ruling on Tuesday morning, saying that the proroguing was unlawful and void.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, party leader Corbyn said: “I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to ‘consider his position.’”

He urged Johnson to call an election, saying the PM should be the shortest-ever serving in office, and Labour is ready to form a government.

Also on rt.com PM Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was ‘unlawful’ - UK Supreme Court

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!