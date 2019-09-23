Manchester Airport railway station evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found
Greater Manchester Police say that a man has been detained at the scene with passengers forced to delay their travel plans, as armed police and explosives experts flooded the airport.
Latest Update pic.twitter.com/XaSIxADFgT— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) September 23, 2019
A police spokesman confirmed: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.
“Further enquiries are being carried out and bomb disposal officers are on their way to assist with these enquiries. A man has been detained by police at the scene.”
According to the Manchester Evening News, that there have since been reports of a “controlled explosion” at the airport, with one eye witness, claiming that she heard a “big bang” that was “pretty loud.”
Transport to Manchester Airport halted amid reports of suspicious package. #Manchester#ManchesterAirport#mcr#mcrairportpic.twitter.com/UXETM0YVX1— Jonathon McC (@JonathonMcC) September 23, 2019
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.