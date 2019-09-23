 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Manchester Airport railway station evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 08:38 Edited time: 23 Sep, 2019 09:01
Manchester airport © Reuters / Andrew Yates
Bomb disposal officers have been deployed to Manchester Airport transport interchange after a “suspicious package” was found on Monday morning. Office workers and passengers have been evacuated.

Greater Manchester Police say that a man has been detained at the scene with passengers forced to delay their travel plans, as armed police and explosives experts flooded the airport.

A police spokesman confirmed: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.

“Further enquiries are being carried out and bomb disposal officers are on their way to assist with these enquiries. A man has been detained by police at the scene.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, that there have since been reports of a “controlled explosion” at the airport, with one eye witness, claiming that she heard a “big bang” that was “pretty loud.”

