Manchester Airport railway station evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

Bomb disposal officers have been deployed to Manchester Airport transport interchange after a “suspicious package” was found on Monday morning. Office workers and passengers have been evacuated.

Greater Manchester Police say that a man has been detained at the scene with passengers forced to delay their travel plans, as armed police and explosives experts flooded the airport.

Latest Update pic.twitter.com/XaSIxADFgT — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) September 23, 2019

A police spokesman confirmed: “Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.



“Further enquiries are being carried out and bomb disposal officers are on their way to assist with these enquiries. A man has been detained by police at the scene.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, that there have since been reports of a “controlled explosion” at the airport, with one eye witness, claiming that she heard a “big bang” that was “pretty loud.”

Also on rt.com ‘All flights & tours cancelled, expect SIGNIFICANT disruptions’: What to do if you are a Thomas Cook customer?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.











