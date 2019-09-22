Corbyn plans 2nd Brexit referendum next June if Labor wins power

Labor Party chief Jeremy Corbyn said the British people must have a say on Brexit for a second time, and a new vote would help to avoid a “disastrous” no-deal exit, which PM Boris Johnson is pushing.

Corbyn said he wants to give “people that credible option” next June if the Labor Party gains power.

I want us to come together to put the Brexit issue finally to the British people to decide between ‘leave with a good deal’ or ‘remain and reform the European Union’.

Corbyn made the comments on Saturday, assuming that a snap parliamentary election may be called for November or December. Talk of having an early vote intensified earlier this month after Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed it as a measure to break the gridlock over Brexit negotiations. However, the move has so far been rejected by Parliament.

Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016. But the hard-fought withdrawal deal, negotiated between then-Prime Minister Theresa May and Brussels, failed to make it through Parliament, leading to her resignation. Johnson, who replaced May in July, insists that Britain will leave the EU on October 31, with a deal or without one.

In early September, Parliament voted to block a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. Johnson vowed to do his best to convince Brussels to renegotiate, but remains determined that Britain will leave the EU as scheduled.

Corbyn, meanwhile, promised to continue Labor’s fight to “stop Boris Johnson and his no-deal disastrous exit.”

