Blazing Sun & Meteorite: WATCH Russian army pound field with rockets during drills

Moscow showcased its multiple rocket launchers and mine-clearing vehicles during a massive military drill with China and India.

The video, released by the Zvezda TV channel on Friday, starts with several Solntsepyok (Blazing Sun) self-propelled multiple rocket launchers positioning themselves along the road. Each vehicle can fire up to 24 missiles before reloading. The launchers are seen barraging the nearby field with rapid fire as the target area immediately gets showered by large blasts, which quickly turn into clouds of grey smoke.

In a separate footage, the army showcases its UR-77 Meteorit (Meteorite) mine-clearing vehicles, also known by the name Zmey Gorynych – called after a fire-breathing, three-headed dragon from Slavic folklore. They launch long mine-clearing line charges across the field. Once the charges detonate, they set off the mines planted in the area, creating a wall of fire.

Both videos were filmed during the large-scale Tsentr-2019 (Center-2019) exercise in southern Russia and Central Asia, in which China and India are also participating.

