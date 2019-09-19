Bercow made ‘my life HELL’: Former British PM David Cameron reveals

Former British PM David Cameron has revealed how he used to wake up each day wondering how Speaker of the House John Bercow would “make my life hell,” claiming the actions of the iconic chair often left him baffled.

In an interview with LBC radio station, the former Tory leader who was UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016 suggested Bercow would often stray away from parliamentary precedent, claiming: “things were done which had never been done before.”

I almost, sort of, got out of bed every morning and thought, whatever John Bercow, whatever the Speaker can do to make my life hell today, he will do.



Bercow, who has announced that he will be resigning his position at the end of October, has been repeatedly accused by Tory Brexiteers of siding with the majority remain opposition benches to thwart the UK government’s Brexit proposals.

Cameron conceded that Bercow’s job is not to be nice to the prime minister, but that said, his conduct in the House of Commons often left him scratching his head, thinking “hold on, where the hell did that one come from?”

The Speaker has been attacked by a number of Tory frontbenchers, most notably, former Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom who once claimed a response from Bercow did “not raise the level [of respect]” in Parliament.

Bercow has also made international headlines. In 2017 he banned US President Donald Trump from speaking in Parliament due to his record of “racism and sexism.”

