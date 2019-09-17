‘Luxembourg laughs in Johnson’s face’: UK papers react to BoJo’s ‘gone missing’ press conference

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel nonchalantly gesturing at an empty podium is emblazoned across the front pages of UK newspapers Tuesday as the media digests Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s eventful trip to Europe.

The ill-fated press conference provided the lead story on almost every paper, with the political leanings of each publication frequently becoming apparent as they dissect Johnson’s decision not to take questions from reporters due to the presence of vociferous anti-Brexit protesters.

“Luxembourg laughs in Johnson’s face” was the banner headline on the front of the Daily Telegraph, with the prime minister’s former employer saying Johnson’s attempts to kick start talks fell into chaos after he was “ambushed” by the leader of the bloc’s smallest country.

“No wonder Britain voted to quit the EU,” screamed the Daily Express below a sub-headline which accused Bettel, described as “the leader of a tiny tax haven,” of insulting Johnson with a “stage-managed anti-Brexit rant.”

“Johnson left humiliated as Brexit visit ends in chaos” was the view from the other side of the spectrum, as the liberal Guardian newspaper noted that the prime minister’s claims of progress in the Brexit negotiations are in tatters after his chaotic visit to Luxembourg.

Perhaps predicting that it would be everywhere, the Times refrained from using a picture of Bettel on its front page. It reported that the Luxembourg leader mocked Johnson’s Brexit strategy after he withdrew from the press conference below a headline reading: “Tory anger as Johnson ambushed in Europe.”

“It all ended in jeers” was the Metro’s take, the i newspaper said that Johnson was “hounded out of EU talks,” while the Financial Times dubbed the UK leader the “invisible man.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!