‘Un-credible Sulk?’ Boris Johnson’s Hulk comparison mocked online

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has inspired a deluge of memes after he compared the UK to the Incredible Hulk comic book character in Brexit negotiations.

Johnson told the Mail on Sunday that Britain would break out of the European Union’s “manacles” like Marvel’s Bruce Banner, who transforms into the Hulk when he becomes enraged, if no Brexit deal is made by October 31.

“Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country,” he said. “The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets.”

Boris says "we'll break free of the EU like the Incredible Hulk" so a sad man, walking alone down a street to a heartbreaking theme tune, unable to talk to anyone because of his anger issues and terrible life choices. pic.twitter.com/5dVm8nnUTj — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 15, 2019

Johnson’s Hulk comparison was met with mockery on social media, as many pointed out that in the comic books and movies, the Hulk is a loner who ends up in exile “because of an experiment that went horribly wrong.” Others pointed out that he leaves destruction in his wake.

The British PM was also slammed for his “infantile” comment and for seemingly comparing himself to a superhero. Some agreed that he was Hulk-like for having “smashed [the] constitution” and being cartoonish.

"what were you NOT meant to do?"

"SMASH CONSTITUTION"

"and what did you do"

"SMASHED CONSTITUTION" pic.twitter.com/kdK0CZ72lV — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) September 14, 2019 Following his accidental exposure to gammon rays during the detonation of an experimental referendum, Boris Johnson became the Uncredible Hulk... pic.twitter.com/A9eXtcwoOD — Bob the Dolphin 🐬 (@bobthe_dolphin) September 15, 2019

While others said he was more like the “uncredible Hulk” or “incredible sulk” and offered up alternative creatures they feel bear a more fitting similarity with Boris.

Boris Johnson: I'm the Incredible Hulk



Reality: pic.twitter.com/qqtnTC7Avh — NotImpressed Esq #FBPE 🎪 (@randombigbird) September 15, 2019

Johnson’s comments were met with approval from some, however. “The Hulk was a winner,” Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News.

