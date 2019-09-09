Inferno ravages 4-storey house in London as 125 firefighters & 20 engines battle the blaze (VIDEOS)

Dozens of firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has engulfed a four-storey block of flats in Worcester Park, Sutton, from the ground floor to the roof.

“This is a challenging fire and firefighters are working hard to bring the blaze under control,” said station manager Graham Adams.

Well over a hundred firefighters and 20 fire engines from surrounding fire stations in New Malden, Sutton, Mitcham, Surbiton, Wimbledon, Kingston, Wallington were deployed to contain the blaze.

You guys are doing an amazing job. Fire has been on for over 2 hours . It’s relentless pic.twitter.com/qDXqIrWCmg — funmi Abiola (@fsbey) September 9, 2019

There were no reports of casualties and it is unclear if anyone was inside when the blaze engulfed the building.

We now have 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters at the scene of a flat fire in #WorcesterPark. The whole of the four storey building is alight https://t.co/vwKhI20eC7pic.twitter.com/pk59FflIKp — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 9, 2019

Authorities received dozens of calls from the locals since the fire was first reported around 1:30am.The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Yes the hamptons to my knowledge https://t.co/yLYHTiGYwOpic.twitter.com/sWxkmxGpHD — Kenny Gregory (@Streetwisek) September 9, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!