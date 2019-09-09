 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Inferno ravages 4-storey house in London as 125 firefighters & 20 engines battle the blaze (VIDEOS)

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 03:32 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 04:06
Dozens of firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has engulfed a four-storey block of flats in Worcester Park, Sutton, from the ground floor to the roof.

“This is a challenging fire and firefighters are working hard to bring the blaze under control,” said station manager Graham Adams.

Well over a hundred firefighters and 20 fire engines from surrounding fire stations in New Malden, Sutton, Mitcham, Surbiton, Wimbledon, Kingston, Wallington were deployed to contain the blaze.

There were no reports of casualties and it is unclear if anyone was inside when the blaze engulfed the building.

Authorities received dozens of calls from the locals since the fire was first reported around 1:30am.The cause of the incident remains unknown.

