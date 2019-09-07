 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Zombie-like symptoms’: McAfee warns of chemical infection through CBD vapes

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 17:15
John McAfee has suggested that the recent contamination of CBD vape products could be tied to a research chemical that supposedly causes “zombie-like symptoms.”

The cybersecurity expert and US presidential candidate tweeted about a claim that people are testing “infection vectors for the release of a powerful Research Chemical that causes zombie-like symptoms,” and linked to an article about a “purposeful contaminant” in a number of CBD products, saying it “should scare you.”

“What better vector?” he added. 

Marijuana products used in vaping have been linked to a number of cases of pulmonary diseases in the US. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the products were using an oil derived from vitamin E. 

McAfee referenced the South China Zombie Research Centre in his tweet, which he reportedly started working with earlier this month to create its CZCOIN ($CZ) cryptocurrency and white paper. 

However, just weeks in, their relationship seems to have soured, if their tweets can be taken at face value. The center, which only started posting messages on Twitter in August and repeatedly warns about zombie outbreaks in its broken-English tweets, claims it will sue McAfee for allegedly damaging their work and putting the world at risk of zombies. 

It may just be the latest chapter in an elaborate social media joke: Twitter users have suggested that McAfee himself could have a hand in the South China Zombie Research Centre’s tweets.

