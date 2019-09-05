Fail to deliver a ‘clean-break’ from EU & we’ll make sure you’re finished, Brexit Party warns BoJo

The chair of the Brexit Party has threatened Boris Johnson that if he fails to deliver a ‘no-deal’ exit from the EU, his party will make sure that his time as UK prime minister will be even shorter than predecessor Theresa May’s.

Richard Tice, who also represents the Brexit Party in Strasbourg as an MEP, issued the stark warning to Johnson on Thursday via social media. He insisted that Nigel Farage’s party and PM Johnson could be “best friends or worst enemies,” and urged him to abandon May’s “dodgy deal.”

Do otherwise and we’ll make sure your time as Prime Minister is even shorter than May’s.

The ball is in your court. pic.twitter.com/PRzw451elr — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) September 5, 2019

Earlier, in an interview with the BBC, Brexit Party leader Farage claimed that Johnson’s Tories “cannot win an election” in any snap poll if his party stands against him.

Farage did however appear to offer an olive branch to the prime minister, saying that if a “non-aggression pact” were to be formed then “with a clear policy [at a general election], we’d be unstoppable.”

It comes as Johnson received a personal blow after his brother, Jo, quit the Tory Party, citing “an unresolvable tension” over the Brexit crisis. The PM’s pro-remain, younger sibling, who quits his cabinet role as universities, science, research and innovation minister, revealed on Twitter that he had been “torn between family and national interest.”

Also on rt.com BoJo’s own brother quits govt saying he’s torn between ‘family and national interest’

The resignation of his brother piles further pressure on PM Johnson who has lost a series of votes over a general election and Brexit in recent days, which has prompted the expulsion of 21 Tory MPs, destroying what was already a slim majority in parliament.

