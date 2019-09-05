BoJo’s own brother quits govt saying he’s torn between ‘family and national interest’

British PM Boris Johnson’s brother Jo has resigned as a Conservative MP and government minister, citing “an unresolvable tension” over the Brexit crisis.

Johnson’s pro-remain sibling, who quits his cabinet role as universities, science, research and innovation minister, revealed on Twitter that he had been “torn between family and national interest.”

It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019

He resigned as transport minister over Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and said last year that he wanted a second EU referendum, putting him at odds with the majority of his Tory colleagues, including his older brother Boris.

In an article detailing his resignation Johnson, who represented Orpington in Kent, wrote that “Brexit has divided the country. It has divided political parties. And it has divided families too.”

The resignation of his brother piles further pressure on PM Johnson who has lost a series of votes over a general election and Brexit in recent days, which has prompted the expulsion of 21 Tory MPs, destroying what was already a slim majority in parliament.

Also on rt.com British lawmakers reject Boris Johnson’s bid for snap election

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.