BoJo’s own brother quits govt saying he’s torn between ‘family and national interest’

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 10:40 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 11:33
Jo Johnson © Reuters / Hannah McKay
British PM Boris Johnson’s brother Jo has resigned as a Conservative MP and government minister, citing “an unresolvable tension” over the Brexit crisis.

Johnson’s pro-remain sibling, who quits his cabinet role as universities, science, research and innovation minister, revealed on Twitter that he had been “torn between family and national interest.”

He resigned as transport minister over Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and said last year that he wanted a second EU referendum, putting him at odds with the majority of his Tory colleagues, including his older brother Boris.

In an article detailing his resignation Johnson, who represented Orpington in Kent, wrote that “Brexit has divided the country. It has divided political parties. And it has divided families too.”

The resignation of his brother piles further pressure on PM Johnson who has lost a series of votes over a general election and Brexit in recent days, which has prompted the expulsion of 21 Tory MPs, destroying what was already a slim majority in parliament.

