‘Parliament surrenders to EU’: UK front pages react to bombshell Brexit vote

Following a dramatic defeat for the UK government after a chaotic Tuesday in Westminster, British newspapers are offering vivid encapsulations of the day’s events with a range of eye-catching front pages.

On Tuesday night in the House of Commons, MPs voted to take control of parliament in a bid to avoid a no-deal exit from the European Union. The move will see them debate a bill on Wednesday which would extend the current Brexit deadline until January 31, 2020 at the earliest.

As usual, the partisan nature of the UK press meant that each outlet had its own slant on events but every paper got across the point that it was a bad day for Boris Johnson.

“Parliament surrenders to the EU,” screamed the Daily Express with a front page that suggested it was also a very bad day for Britain. “On another shameful day in our so-called democracy rebel MPs vote to betray Brexit as Corbyn vows to block PM’s snap election,” it added.

The Sun ran with “Over to you Britain,” along with a photo of an irate-looking Johnson gesturing across the floor of parliament.

The Guardian said: “Humiliation for Johnson as Tory rebels turn against him,” while the Times led with “PM loses historic vote” as Johnson became the first prime minister to lose his first vote in the Commons for over 100 years.

In the aftermath of the vote, Johnson said he will table a motion for a general election because he won’t accept it. That provided the focus for the Daily Telegraph, Johnson’s former employers, which ran with “Johnson demands election.”

Awkwardly, the Daily Mirror and the i newspaper both ran with “Boris loses control,” so one of them will have to go home and change.

And finally, the Metro said: “Now the MPs take control” above a sub-headline reading: “Boris blow as Tories join bid to block no-deal.”

