Do you believe in British law, Prime Minister? Ex-Tory Justice minister goads BoJo over Brexit vote

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 13:11
(L) PM Boris Johnson and former Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary David Gauke © Global Look Press / Rob Pinney
A pro-EU Tory MP who was Justice Secretary until July has called on Boris Johnson’s government to clarify whether they “believe in the rule of law,” after reports claim they could ignore new legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit.

Conservative David Gauke, who was also Lord Chancellor, quit his cabinet post in July after Johnson, also a Conservative, became the UK’s new prime minister. The backbencher is part of a rebel alliance of British lawmakers behind an effort to stop the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal on October 31.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Gauke insisted that it would be “a genuine constitutional outrage” if any new legislation tabled this week to stop a ‘no-deal’ Brexit was simply ignored by Johnson’s government.

It would be very helpful if the government could clarify that they believe in the rule of law.

He revealed that he had written to Attorney General Geoffrey Cox asking for clarification on the matter after a number of ministers, including Michael Gove and Gavin Williamson, suggested that adhering to any new anti-no deal Brexit law was not a formality.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday, Gove appeared non-committal on the issue, evasively remarking: “Let’s see what the legislation says.” It prompted outrage from Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, who branded Gove’s comments as “breathtaking” and added: “No government is above the law.”

Williamson, who serves as education secretary, backed Gove’s stance in an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain show on Monday. He also ostensibly agreed that any dissenting Tories who defy the party whip over Brexit this week should face deselection “If that is what is necessary.”

British lawmakers return to parliament on Tuesday after summer recess, in what could be a tumultuous few days in the Brexit saga. The UK parliament is scheduled to be suspended from September 9 until October 14.

