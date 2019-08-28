Million+ Britons demand ‘do not prorogue parliament’ in viral petition aimed at Johnson

Over one million people have signed a petition against suspending or dissolving the British parliament unless Brexit is cancelled or delayed. It has gained traction after UK PM Boris Johnson pushed to prorogue the legislature.

The petition was launched on August 15, but has seen a boost of popularity after Queen Elizabeth II granted Johnson’s request to prorogue the parliament until October 14, a mere two weeks until the Brexit deadline set for Halloween.

The now-belated petition calls for Johnson to not prorogue or dissolve the Parliament “until the Article 50 period has been sufficiently extended or the UK’s intention to withdraw from the EU has been cancelled.”

The document quickly crossed both 10,000 signature mark – the threshold required for the British government to formally respond to the petition – and the 100,000 signatures needed for the parliament to consider the issue for a debate.

