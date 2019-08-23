British journo mocked after branding actress Olivia Coleman’s face too left-wing to play The Queen

A British journalist has caused bemusement online after claiming actress Olivia Coleman was an inappropriate choice to play Queen Elizabeth II in the new season of The Crown, because “she has a distinctly left-wing face.”

In his latest column for the Telegraph, Charles Moore somewhat bizarrely expressed his concerns around the merits of Coleman playing the monarch in season three of Netflix’s royal biopic.

Moore contends that Coleman, who won best actress with movie The Favourite at this year’s Oscars, has the face of a left-winger, which he admits is hard to describe.

It is something to do with looking slightly resentful and ironic at the idea of having to play a public role which satisfies the demands of others. The real live Queen has no such face.

Luckily for Moore, social media has been at hand to help define what a left-wing face actually looks like. One tweet included a picture of revolutionary socialist Karl Marx with the words: “Olivia Coleman. Yesterday.”

Some suggested Moore’s next column should be titled “Left or right” and invite readers to send in pictures so that he can guess their political views.

People also joked that they were tempted to lower the predicted grades of one of their students after they had told them she looked like a Tory.

Coleman came to prominence through her work on British comedy shows such as Peep Show and Green Wing, before landing her breakthrough film role in The Iron Lady in 2011, playing, somewhat ironically, former Conservative PM Margaret Thatcher’s daughter.

