Barricaded suspect threatens to blow up & burn entire block in East London

Police in Barking and Dagenham are trying to defuse a “critical incident” unfolding in a suburban town in East London, after a man barricaded himself inside the flat and threatened to blow up the building.

Residents residing in Earlsdown House in Barking have been evacuated from their flats as police officers continue to engage a man who threatened to burn down an entire block.

BREAKING: Met Police negotiators are dealing with an incident at Earlsdown House on Wheelers Cross where a man has barricaded himself into a flat on the 7th floor threatening

to blow it up and burn the block down.



“Police negotiators are currently on scene talking to a male on the 7th floor of a block of flats who has barricaded himself inside and threatening to blow the flat up and burn the block down,” Barking and Dagenham Police force said in a tweet.

London fire department and ambulances were also called to the scene in case negotiators fail to get the man to surrender.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect has petrol which he is not afraid to use to destroy the 12-story tower block."The whole block has been evacuated. I don’t know how many, it’s every person and family evacuated," the unnamed female witness told the Evening Standard. “Parents aren’t even allowed to [go] back and get baby milk and nappies. They don’t know how long it will go on for.”

