BoJo aides mull snap general election ‘days after’ Brexit deadline – report

UK PM Boris Johnson is preparing to call an election “days after” the Brexit deadline date of October 31, if a majority of British MPs vote no-confidence in his Tory administration, according to senior government aides.

The Financial Times reports that Johnson does not favor a snap poll but some of his senior advisers expect the Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, to trigger a no-confidence vote when lawmakers return to parliament in early September.

In such a scenario “we will force the date after October 31” to keep to the Tories’ commitment of the UK exiting the EU on that date with or without an agreement, according to a 10 Downing Street senior official.

The paper says that another close aide of the PM did not deny that an election could be held in the first few days of November.

Whether a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in the government would prove successful is another matter, however, but with a tiny majority of just one, it’s entirely possible Johnson may be forced into calling an election, nearly two years earlier than currently scheduled.

There have been no signs of willingness, from either London or Brussels to go back to the Brexit negotiating table, with the highly contentious Irish ‘backstop’ proving to be the main obstacle to agreeing a new deal.

