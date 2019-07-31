Tories don’t care about poor people or the NHS – BoJo’s special adviser Dominic Cummings (VIDEO)

PM Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has been left red-faced after footage of his new special adviser Dominic Cummings surfaced from 2017, claiming that Tory MPs don’t care about poor people or the National Health Service (NHS).

In a speech at the 2017 Tory Party conference in Manchester, Cummings, who is Johnson’s de facto chief of staff and ostensibly the second most powerful person working in government, tells delegates that the public have “cottoned on” to the Conservatives.

I know a lot of Tory MPs and I’m sad to say the public is basically correct. Tory MPs largely do not care about these poorer people; they don’t care about the NHS and the public has kind of cottoned on to that.



There has been no official response from the Conservative Party to the video, which is sure to not go down well with the British public. Johnson has attempted, in his fledgling position as UK prime minister, to re-brand the Tories as a party genuinely for all and not just the wealthy elite – this incident does nothing to help that message.

Cummings, the man widely hailed as the mastermind behind the referendum vote to leave the EU, has also come under fire from Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who has accused him of being “untrustworthy” on the issue of Brexit.

Farage claims the former head of ‘Vote Leave’ sees ‘true believers’ in Brexit like him as the enemy and that there was little chance of an electoral pact with Johnson’s Tories while he was masterminding the government’s ‘no-deal’ strategy.

He thinks we’re all cretins and members of the lower order... He has never liked me.

Cummings was a notable critic of the Conservatives under the premiership of former PM Theresa May. In May 2018, he wrote an open letter to Tory MPs and donors describing May’s Brexit strategy as a “shambles.”

