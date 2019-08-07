 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Williamson hits out at ‘thuggery’ & affront to freedom of speech after he’s forced to move venue

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 10:24
Get short URL
Williamson hits out at ‘thuggery’ & affront to freedom of speech after he’s forced to move venue
(L) Chris Williamson MP (R) Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn © Reuters / Hannah McKay
Left-wing MP Chris Williamson has been forced to change the venue of an event he had been due to speak at, after staff there were subjected to social media abuse and threats of violence, it has been claimed.

Williamson, who is currently suspended from the Labour Party, following accusations of anti-Semitism which he strenuously denies, was due to speak at an event organized by activists at the Holiday Inn hotel in Brighton.

Also on rt.com Guardian accused of ‘vendetta’ for ignoring Chomsky’s Labour anti-Semitism comments

However, the MP for Derby North tweeted an email from the venue on Tuesday, revealing that hotel staff had been threatened and so were canceling the event. An outraged Williamson also claimed that staff had been subjected to face-to-face threats and had been called “c**ts” on the phone – adding that he was determined to find another venue.

We will never allow thuggery and intimidation to stifle freedom of speech!

Williamson has been castigated by many of his Labour colleagues in parliament but he has found much support from the grassroots membership over his suspension from the party.

He has also gained support from world-renowned Jewish-American professor Noam Chomsky. Chomsky has branded allegations of anti-Semitism against Williamson a “disgrace” and an “insult to the memory” of Holocaust victims.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies