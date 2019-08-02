 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The Kinks star Ian Gibbons dead aged 67

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 13:47 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 14:22
FILE PHOTO © Wikipedia / Frank Schwichtenberg
Ian Gibbons, keyboardist for influential British rock band The Kinks has died aged 67. Gibbons joined the group during their late-1970s resurgence, and remained active in the British rock scene until his death.

"To simply say Ian will be missed would be an understatement. My first thoughts are for his family and loved ones," fellow band member Sir Ray Davies said in a statement on Friday. Lead guitarist Dave Davies added “being in a band is like being in a family and today it is as though we have lost a family member.”

Gibbons was 67 years old, and reportedly died suddenly. The cause of death is yet unconfirmed.

Gibbons was a late addition to the band, joining the early rock pioneers in 1979, more than a decade after they broke into the mainstream with the distorted, fuzz-toned riffs of ‘You Really Got Me.’ Gibbons stayed with The Kinks for ten years, lending his talents to ‘Low Budget,’ the outfit’s second gold-rated album, and touring with the band during the peak of their early-1980s arena success.

Throughout his years with The Kinks, Gibbons also worked with English rockers Dr. Feelgood and pop outfit The Kursaal Flyers. After departing the band in 1989, he worked with Suzi Quatro, Roger Chapman, Sweet, and Ian Hunter, but rejoined The Kinks for a brief spell in the 1990s before the band's eventual breakup.

In his final years, Gibbons had toured and played with the Kast Off Kinks, a collection of former Kinks members who kept the band’s music alive for fan clubs and charity gigs.

