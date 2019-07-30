 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Mind-blowing’: Emirates jet appears out of nowhere in amazing VIDEO

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 09:41 Edited time: 30 Jul, 2019 10:18
Get short URL
‘Mind-blowing’: Emirates jet appears out of nowhere in amazing VIDEO
© Twitter / AeronewsRO
Jaw-dropping footage of a huge Emirates jet suddenly appearing through dense cloud cover as if by magic has been shared online by an avid plane-spotter.

The video opens with a seemingly innocuous airport scene, as two easyJet planes sit on the tarmac and low-lying clouds gather overhead. Suddenly, as if out of nowhere, a huge Emirates A380 dwarfs the jets on the ground when it glides from the clouds above, condensation trailing from its wings.

Reportedly snapped recently during morning landings at London’s Gatwick Airport, the video was shared with aviation site Aeronews, who in turn posted it on Facebook then Twitter:

The Facebook video has been watched over 170,000 times since being posted on Sunday, with amazed viewers hailing the “mind-blowing” arrival.

Also on rt.com From propeller bombers to 5th gen jets: Russia’s Sukhoi marks 80th anniversary (PHOTOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies