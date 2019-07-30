‘Mind-blowing’: Emirates jet appears out of nowhere in amazing VIDEO

Jaw-dropping footage of a huge Emirates jet suddenly appearing through dense cloud cover as if by magic has been shared online by an avid plane-spotter.

The video opens with a seemingly innocuous airport scene, as two easyJet planes sit on the tarmac and low-lying clouds gather overhead. Suddenly, as if out of nowhere, a huge Emirates A380 dwarfs the jets on the ground when it glides from the clouds above, condensation trailing from its wings.

Reportedly snapped recently during morning landings at London’s Gatwick Airport, the video was shared with aviation site Aeronews, who in turn posted it on Facebook then Twitter:

The Facebook video has been watched over 170,000 times since being posted on Sunday, with amazed viewers hailing the “mind-blowing” arrival.

