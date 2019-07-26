 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
BoJo facing investigation over sending ‘unsolicited’ personal emails to British public – report

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 16:00
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside Downing Street in London © Reuters / Hannah McKay
Boris Johnson has found himself in hot water just two days into his premiership after members of the public complained of allegedly receiving “unsolicited email communication” from the UK’s new prime minister.

Johnson now faces the prospect of an inquiry by the UK’s data protection watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), after complainants said that they had not given their consent to receive personal messages from the Tory leader, the Independent reports.

Under UK data protection laws, political parties are only allowed to send electronic mailshot messages to people who have consented to receiving such material.

An ICO spokesman told the Independent: “We have received a number of complaints concerning an allegedly unsolicited email communication from the Conservative Party and will be making enquiries.”

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham is already conducting an inquiry into allegations of unsolicited emails from the ‘Back Boris’ campaign during the recent Tory leadership race.

