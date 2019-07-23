Police suspect 'homophobic motive' in London machete attack

A man has been hospitalized after what police believe was a homophobic attack by a machete-wielding man in south-east London.

Police responded to the incident on the Surrey Quays Road in Southwark shortly after 3p.m on Tuesday after reports that a man was “attacked with a machete.”

The Metropolitan police said the victim was found with a wound on his leg and the attacker is said to have fled the scene by motorbike. The injured man was transported to a south London hospital.

“At this time police believe there may be a homophobic motive for the attack,” police added.

No arrests have yet been made.

