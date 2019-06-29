Shock in south London after pregnant woman stabbed to death in broad daylight
Officers found a 26-year old woman with stab injuries inside a residential address in Croydon. Paramedics could not save her and had the baby delivered at the site and taken to hospital.
“This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill,” Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said.
As well as the 30-plus attacks in London so far this year, there were 135 knife assaults reported in 2018.
What many are calling a knife-stabbing epidemic has taken over 100 lives throughout the country this year alone. There have been a number of protests in the capital calling on the authorities to act on violent crimes.
