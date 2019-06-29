 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shock in south London after pregnant woman stabbed to death in broad daylight

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 19:35 Edited time: 29 Jun, 2019 19:39
© Reuters / David Moir
An eight-months pregnant woman has been stabbed to death in South London and her child is in critical condition at a hospital. There have been over 30 knife attacks in the British capital this year.

Officers found a 26-year old woman with stab injuries inside a residential address in Croydon. Paramedics could not save her and had the baby delivered at the site and taken to hospital.

“This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill,” Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said.

As well as the 30-plus attacks in London so far this year, there were 135 knife assaults reported in 2018.

What many are calling a knife-stabbing epidemic has taken over 100 lives throughout the country this year alone. There have been a number of protests in the capital calling on the authorities to act on violent crimes.

