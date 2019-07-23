 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘BREAKING – our country’: Brits break down as Boris is confirmed as next prime minister

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 13:08
Main image: A British Union flag in front of 'Big Ben' © Reuters; inset: Boris Johnson speaking on Tuesday © Reuters.
The breaking news that Boris Johnson is to be the next UK prime minister has sparked a robust reaction on social media, with many claiming his appointment will be the breaking of the UK.

Johnson won 66 percent of the vote for the leader of the British Conservative Party and will succeed Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday. Johnson said his priorities are to “Deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn.” 

Many were quick to tweet jokes playing on the ‘breaking’ news announcement, writing, “Breaking: Our country,” and “Breaking: We all are.”

Brits expressed dismay at Johnson’s victory, with many saying they are now “doomed,” and others pointing out that he is “unelected” by the people. The hashtag, “NotMyPM” was used by a number of disappointed Twitter users. 

Johnson’s critics say the leading Brexiteer will fail to secure a reasonable exit from the European Union and even accuse him of being dishonest, racist and inept. However, many of Johnson’s backers tweeted their support for the former mayor of London as he prepares to take on the leadership mantle. He even got a vote of confidence from US President Donald Trump who said that the 55-year-old will be a “great” prime minister.

Johnson has racked up a long history of diplomatic gaffes and scandals down the years, ranging from being fired for making up quotes while working as a journalist, lying about extramarital affairs and making racist comments about Africans and Muslim women. 

