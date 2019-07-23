‘Utter nonsense’: Corbyn smeared as anti-Semite because he opposes ‘horrendous Israeli policies’
Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 08:20
Accusations of anti-Semitism leveled against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are absurd and serve as a means to intimidate and silence critics of Israel, Dr. Gabor Mate told RT.
Mate, a renowned physician, author and public speaker, expressed bafflement over claims that Corbyn is prejudiced against Jews.
“It’s utter nonsense, and if I was speaking to any fellow Jews of mine who make those claims, I would say to them: Don’t be ridiculous,” he told Afshin Rattansi on RT’s Going Underground.
According to Mate, smearing Corbyn as an anti-Semite is “simply a way to intimidate and silence critics of horrendous Israeli policies.”
Watch the full interview below.
