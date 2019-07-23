 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Utter nonsense’: Corbyn smeared as anti-Semite because he opposes ‘horrendous Israeli policies’

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 08:20
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the launch of Labour's European election campaign in Kent, Britain, May 9, 2019. © Reuters / Toby Melville
Accusations of anti-Semitism leveled against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are absurd and serve as a means to intimidate and silence critics of Israel, Dr. Gabor Mate told RT.

Mate, a renowned physician, author and public speaker, expressed bafflement over claims that Corbyn is prejudiced against Jews.

“It’s utter nonsense, and if I was speaking to any fellow Jews of mine who make those claims, I would say to them: Don’t be ridiculous,” he told Afshin Rattansi on RT’s Going Underground.

According to Mate, smearing Corbyn as an anti-Semite is “simply a way to intimidate and silence critics of horrendous Israeli policies.”

