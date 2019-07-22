100 firefighters tackle huge blaze at London shopping mall (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Around 100 firefighters are battling a large fire at The Mall shopping centre in Walthamstow, in North East London, in what police say is a “major incident.”

Dramatic images taken at the scene show a massive cloud of smoke and flames billowing above the building. The cause of the fire hasn’t been established.

Brave folks from @LondonFire are tackling a huge blaze at the Walthamstow mall this morning. Stay safe all pic.twitter.com/mTznhRKPlg — Adam French (@thatadamfrench) July 22, 2019

Massive fire at the Walthamstow Mall #walthamstowfirepic.twitter.com/OXoKOvdd8k — Jasmine Rintala (@Blossomlake) July 22, 2019

“The Brigade was called at 0740. Fire crews from Walthamstow, Leyton, Tottenham, Leytonstone, Homerton and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.” the London Fire Brigade said. “Part of the roof of the two storey building is alight.”

“There is a lot of smoke so we would advise local residents to keep their doors and windows closed while crews tackle the fire,” Station Manager Steve Smith said.

The Metropolitan Police told residents to avoid the area.

Big fire at the mall Walthamstow. Don’t sense the wind is helping. Hope everybody’s ok. pic.twitter.com/RnTwN2XbJG — Alexander Milas (@alexandermilas) July 22, 2019

Serious fire at Walthamstow Mall this morning. Smoke rising and many firefighters on scene. #walthamstowpic.twitter.com/nbIf5Qg7hK — Matt Lake (@lakematt) July 22, 2019

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire on Selborne Road in #Walthamstow More info to follow pic.twitter.com/JhGINJSdlQ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 22, 2019

