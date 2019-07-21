Dashcam footage shows pensioner driving wrong way down motorway (VIDEO)

British police have released shocking dashcam footage showing a pensioner speeding down a busy motorway in the wrong direction, while almost twice the legal alcohol limit.

The potentially catastrophic incident happened in April this year, when a driver reported an erratic Volvo performing a U-turn in the middle of the M6 motorway in Lancaster. Dashcam footage filmed by several cars showed the vehicle speeding the wrong way down the motorway.

**WATCH** On 23/04/19 David Haughton, 75yrs, of Dryfield Lane, Bolton did a U-turn & drove the wrong way down the M6 in Lancashire. He was arrested and charged with dangerous and drink driving. He has now been sent to prison and disqualified from driving. #Fatal5#T1TacOpspic.twitter.com/0MlEnTcgsl — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) July 20, 2019

At one dangerous moment, another driver had to swerve suddenly to avoid a terrifying head-on collision with the errant vehicle. The car was eventually located by Lancashire Police who found the driver, 75-year-old David Haughton, to be nearly two times over the limit.

Police released the footage on Saturday after Haughton was sentenced to eight months in prison and a two-year driving ban.

