Dashcam footage shows pensioner driving wrong way down motorway (VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 14:24 Edited time: 21 Jul, 2019 14:25
© Twitter / Lancs Road Police
British police have released shocking dashcam footage showing a pensioner speeding down a busy motorway in the wrong direction, while almost twice the legal alcohol limit.

The potentially catastrophic incident happened in April this year, when a driver reported an erratic Volvo performing a U-turn in the middle of the M6 motorway in Lancaster. Dashcam footage filmed by several cars showed the vehicle speeding the wrong way down the motorway.

At one dangerous moment, another driver had to swerve suddenly to avoid a terrifying head-on collision with the errant vehicle. The car was eventually located by Lancashire Police who found the driver, 75-year-old David Haughton, to be nearly two times over the limit. 

Police released the footage on Saturday after Haughton was sentenced to eight months in prison and a two-year driving ban. 

