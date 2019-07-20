 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Manhunt after 2 men release tear gas on packed train in central London

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 12:10 Edited time: 20 Jul, 2019 12:15
FILE PHOTO: © Reuters / Luke MacGregor
The British Transport Police are appealing to the public to help track down two men who released a canister of tear gas on a packed tube train near Oxford Circus station in London.

A number of people were treated at the scene by paramedics on Sunday morning for coughing and shortness of breath after the pair released what police believe to be “CS gas.” 

Several commuters took to Twitter to share the “scary experience” that left people “crying” and “coughing uncontrollably.” In their statement, police said there are no further health concerns for those affected. 

Transport for London told worried commuters that they have been advised that “the substance was not toxic.”

Police released stills from CCTV footage of two young white men that they believe have “information” about the incident at about 9.10am Saturday morning.

