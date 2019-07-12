 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Sajid Javid backs facial recognition tech, as privacy campaigners launch legal action

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 11:08
Get short URL
Sajid Javid backs facial recognition tech, as privacy campaigners launch legal action
People walk past a poster simulating facial recognition software © Reuters / Thomas Peter
British Home Secretary Sajid Javid has welcomed police trials of facial recognition cameras, insisting forces must “be on top of the latest technology,” as campaigners fearing possible privacy violations launch legal action.

Speaking at the launch of new online technology to help police in their fight against child abuse, Javid insisted that “we must move at the same pace” as “vile predators” who are adapting their tactics to avoid getting caught.

I back the police in looking at technology and trialling it and... different types of facial recognition technology... I think it’s right they look at that.

The surveillance software is being trialled by a number of forces including Scotland Yard in London and South Wales where legal action is being initiated.

The action is being brought by Ed Bridges, 36, from Cardiff and is backed by Liberty, a leading civil rights group. The group claims his picture may have been captured unlawfully on facial recognition cameras by police while Christmas shopping in Cardiff.

Also on rt.com £200k on facial recognition and zero arrests: UK police slammed for wasting public money

Liberty claims this violated his privacy and data protection rights by processing an image of him snapped in public. Bridges maintains that it caused him “distress.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the London Metropolitan Police spent over £200,000 on facial recognition trials that yielded zero results, prompting questions about wasting public money to no benefit.

According to the results of a Freedom of Information request by the Independent, police trials carried out between August 2016 and July 2018 saw 110 people’s faces registered as potential ‘alerts’, which resulted in six police deployments in which only two people were stopped – and then released.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies