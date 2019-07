British ambassador to the US quits over leaked Trump secret memos row

Sir Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the US has resigned over leaked cables in which he branded President Donald Trump's administration as “dysfunctional,” “inept,” and “incompetent.”

Sir Kim Darroch's statement is here: pic.twitter.com/JK7ICUQ7v8 — Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) July 10, 2019 DETAILS TO FOLLOW