‘Political hit job’? Disgraced UK envoy victim of Foreign Office intrigues, says frmr Trump staffer

UK ambassador to the US Kim Darroch, whose leaked criticism of President Donald Trump has rendered him persona non grata, was the victim of a “hit job” by someone in the Foreign Office, a former White House official told RT.

“Someone wanted to embarrass him and knock him out of that post,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told Afshin Rattansi, the host of RT’s Going Underground.

Because of Trump’s “predictable” response to the embarrassing leaks – which called his administration “dysfunctional,” “inept,” and “incompetent” – Darroch will most likely not receive a term extension, even though he is “very well liked in Washington,” Scaramucci said.

Give me 11 days inside the Foreign Office, I could figure out who’s doing it and we’d have to send him out.

