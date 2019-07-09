 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Political hit job’? Disgraced UK envoy victim of Foreign Office intrigues, says frmr Trump staffer

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 22:26
Get short URL
‘Political hit job’? Disgraced UK envoy victim of Foreign Office intrigues, says frmr Trump staffer
British Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch ©  Getty Images / AFP / Alex Wong
UK ambassador to the US Kim Darroch, whose leaked criticism of President Donald Trump has rendered him persona non grata, was the victim of a “hit job” by someone in the Foreign Office, a former White House official told RT.

Someone wanted to embarrass him and knock him out of that post,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told Afshin Rattansi, the host of RT’s Going Underground.

Also on rt.com Embassy leak puts tin hat on UK’s disastrous foreign policy

Because of Trump’s “predictable” response to the embarrassing leaks – which called his administration “dysfunctional,” “inept,” and “incompetent” – Darroch will most likely not receive a term extension, even though he is “very well liked in Washington,” Scaramucci said.

Give me 11 days inside the Foreign Office, I could figure out who’s doing it and we’d have to send him out.

Watch the full interview on Wednesday, July 10.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies