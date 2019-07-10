 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Blue-on-blue warfare: Ex-Tory PM John Major threatens BoJo with legal action over no-deal Brexit

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 10:21
(L) FILE PHOTO: Former UK Prime Minister John Major © Reuters / Peter Nicholls (R) Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson © REUTERS / Rebecca Naden
Former Tory prime minister Sir John Major has warned Boris Johnson that he is willing to take him to court, if he doesn’t rule out shutting down the UK Parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Major, who was Britain’s PM from 1990 to 1997, insisted that if Johnson asks the Queen to prorogue parliament, he and many others would be willing to take legal action against the leadership favorite.

I for one would be prepared to seek a judicial review to prevent parliament being bypassed... I’m not going to stand by and see [parliamentary traditions] disregarded in this fashion.

The ardent EU advocate explained that the Queen’s decision to grant a suspension of parliament “cannot be challenged in law, but the prime minister’s advice to the Queen” can be.

In a sly dig at Johnson, the former Tory PM claimed that “no serious politician” should put the Queen in such a “constitutional controversy,” and insisted that national leaders should be “putting the interests of the country first... not themselves.”

It comes after Johnson and his rival for the top job, Jeremy Hunt, traded blows on Tuesday night during a live debate on ITV. Johnson, a former London mayor and foreign secretary, appeared to double down on his threat to shut down parliament, insisting that he was “not going to take anything off the table.”

The fractious debate between the pair saw Johnson promise to get Britain off the “hamster wheel of doom” by delivering Brexit by October 31 – deadline day. While Hunt, the current foreign secretary, prompted laughter from the studio audience after saying of Johnson: “You ask him a question, he puts a smile on your face and you forget the question.”

