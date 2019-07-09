 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump’s comments ‘disrespectful and wrong’ to May – Hunt

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 16:42
©  REUTERS/Peter Powell
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is standing up for the UK ambassador to Washington and outgoing PM Theresa May, calling US President Donald Trump’s comments “disrespectful and wrong” as part of a bid to become PM himself.

Trump had lit into the British government after the publication of secret dispatches from Ambassador Sir Kim Darroch, who called the US president, “incompetent,” “inept,” and “clumsy,” among other things.

On Tuesday, Hunt fired back on Twitter, saying the ambassador’s comments were private and that allies needed to treat each other with respect.

Trump’s tweet was “disrespectful and wrong to our PM and my country,” Hunt said. “Ambassadors are appointed by the UK government and if I become PM our Ambassador stays.”

May resigned at the beginning of June over her inability to negotiate a British exit from the European Union, and is currently acting as a caretaker PM. Hunt is hoping to replace her as the head of the Conservative Party, but he lost the vote among the Tory members of Parliament to Boris Johnson – whom Trump has spoken of approvingly – and is waiting for the results of the party membership vote, due by July 22.

