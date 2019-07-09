 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Corbyn’s Labour to back REMAIN in a 2nd EU referendum to wipe out Tory Brexit deal

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 12:29
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn © Reuters / Peter Nicholls
The UK Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn will campaign to remain in the EU if a second referendum is called by the next UK prime minister, to see off a Tory Brexit deal or no deal.

In a highly significant move, Corbyn wrote to Labour members on Tuesday, outlining the party’s shift in Brexit policy that is likely to please its majority Remain base of supporters, but may alarm a number of Leavers.

Corbyn challenged the next Conservative PM – likely to be Boris Johnson – to have the “confidence” to put their deal or no deal back to the people for a vote.

In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for Remain against either no deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs.

The new Brexit policy was agreed in a meeting of the shadow cabinet a day after Labour’s bloc of unions, including Unite, led by Corbynite Len McCluskey, united around the position.

Corbyn has left the door open on attempting to negotiate Labour’s preferred Brexit deal with Brussels in the event his party wins a general election before the UK leaves the EU – a scenario that was discussed and agreed on by unions on Monday.

It follows months of internal wrangling over a settled Brexit position that reached boiling point when a number of Labour MPs, including Streatham MP Chuka Umunna, defected in protest to form their own independent party.

