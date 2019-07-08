What the Heck? Yorkshire sausage factory suffers ‘Boris bangers’ backlash

A PR stunt involving Boris Johnson, orchestrated by a Yorkshire-based food company that promoted a range of ‘Boris Bangers,’ has received an angry backlash from consumers, causing #BoycottHeck to trend online.

The favorite to become the next Tory prime minister took part in a photocall on Thursday to promote sausage-making firm Heck’s new range of bangers made in Johnson’s honor. It appears to have left a bad taste in the mouth of Heck shoppers.

The company, whose co-owner Debbie Keeble declared shortly before the 2017 general election that the end of free movement within the EU would be “cataclysmic” for her business, has been accused of “bizarre thinking” for backing a candidate willing to oversee a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

Others on Twitter insisted that Heck had completely misunderstood their customer base and predicted it would be the “kiss of death” for the company.

Heck Food's social media manager turning up for work this morning be like#BoycottHeckpic.twitter.com/DbmlxuO05M — Roy Pritchard (@RoyPritchy) July 8, 2019

Highly amusing footage of Johnson struggling with his sausage-making skills during his factory visit was posted on social media.

Boris Johnson visiting Heck sausage factory in Yorkshire ahead of hustings tonight. They’ve named one after him #BorisBanger ...Not sure about his sausage making skills pic.twitter.com/YbOtqxjXWx — Nicola Rees (@Nicola_Rees) July 4, 2019

Keeble has previously claimed that “No one here will take these jobs” if free movement ends, as it would most certainly do in a no-deal scenario. Some 85 percent of workers at the Yorkshire factory come from Eastern Europe

In response to the social media storm, Heck has released a statement insisting that they do not “specially endorse any candidate,” adding that “You have to work with who is going to be in power whatever your political view...”

