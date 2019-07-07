 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 hospitalized and 5 arrested following ‘chemical attack’ outside pub in UK city

Published time: 7 Jul, 2019 15:16
FILE PHOTO © David Hallam-Jones / Geograph.org
Ten people, including three police officers, were taken to hospital after a chemical was sprayed during an altercation involving baseball bats outside a pub in Leicester, UK.

Officers received reports of an altercation involving a large number of people outside The Cricketers pub in Aylestone, Leicester in the early hours of Sunday morning. Some of the people had baseball bats and had caused damage to the pub. 

The Cricketers, Aylestone, Leicester. © Facebook/TheCricketers

“On arrival, it was reported that a chemical had been sprayed by people involved in the incident and therefore Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service also attended,” Leicestershire Police said

Five people were arrested, two men on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, a woman on suspicion of causing criminal damage, and a man for a public order offence. 

“All five remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing,” police said, adding that the chemical was believed to be ammonia. 

The car park of the pub has been cordoned off and a forensics van is at the scene, Leicester Live reports. The police added that the people taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary for treatment have all since been discharged.

