Future Moscow skyscraper to become Europe’s tallest residential complex

The 405-meter ‘One Tower’ is set to be become the tallest residential building in Europe, the deputy mayor of Moscow announced as he presented the ambitious project at the Moscow Urban Forum.

The skyscraper will also be the tallest in the Moscow City International Business Center, topping the city’s current tallest building, Federation Tower, by more than 30 meters. It will be built in a unique geometric form and will be 101 floors tall with three more underground floors.

“Today we’re presenting the project of the tallest residential tower in Europe,” Moscow Deputy Mayor Marat Khusnullin said on Friday, adding that pre-construction works have already started. The building is set to be completed in 2024.

One Tower will have unique functional, visual, and technological features, and will be unique both in Russia and Europe, according to First Deputy General Director for Development of ‘Mosinzhproekt’ Albert Suniev.

The author of the project, architect Sergey Skuratov, likened the tower to a yacht canvas and an airplane wing. He said the building will have the best view of Moscow’s landmarks.

Moscow city authorities approved construction of One Tower last year. More than 2,000 workers will work on the site. The completed skyscraper will offer its residents and tenants a total area of 8,000 square meters.

The Russian capital is becoming rich in skyscrapers, and the newest addition is set to be the sixth supertall building in the city.

While the new skyscraper will be the tallest residential complex, it will not be the tallest building in Russia. Last October, construction of the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg was completed. The 462-meter skyscraper will host the headquarters of Russian energy giant Gazprom. The building is set to open its doors in a year, becoming the tallest building in Europe.

