‘Totally unsuitable’: Farage demands ‘globalist’ UK ambassador to US be sacked over Trump memos

Nigel Farage has called for Britain's ambassador to the United States to be fired after leaked memos revealed he described President Donald Trump’s administration as “inept” and “uniquely dysfunctional.”

Sir Kim Darroch’s diplomatic cables were leaked to the Mail on Sunday and reveal his opinion of Trump’s White House from 2017 right up to this June, including his assessment that the administration’s Iran policy is unlikely “to become more coherent anytime soon.”

Also on rt.com UK envoy to US worries ‘dysfunctional’ Trump is one twitch away from Iran war, leaked memos show

Reacting to the news, Brexit Party leader Farage said Darroch was “the wrong person to be the British ambassador,” and that he was “a globalist in outlook, totally opposed to the Trump doctrine.”

“The comments are wholly unsurprising but for him to speculate about Trump’s alleged involvement with Russia shows him to be totally unsuitable for the job and the sooner he is gone the better,” he told the Daily Mail.

Darroch is due to leave his post in Washington at the end of the year. Trump said that his friend Farage would do a “great job” ambassador to the US in 2016, an idea that was promptly quashed by the Foreign Office and Downing Street.

