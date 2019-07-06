Ticket warden goes viral for giving Tommy Robinson bus a parking fine (VIDEO)

A London traffic warden has gone viral for slapping a parking ticket on a Tommy Robinson supporters’ bus – and clearly taking great pleasure in doing so.

Also on rt.com Tommy Robinson found guilty of contempt of court, faces jail for social media broadcast

The warden issued the ticket to the bus as it was parked outside London’s Old Bailey courthouse on Friday morning. He received cheers when he put the ticket on the bus windscreen, but was booed by Robinson’s fans as he walked away.

The parking warden smiled at the hecklers, giving them a thumbs up as he walked away laughing. “Oh, I do love my job sometimes,” he said.

“Oh I do love my job sometimes”.



A ticket warden was seen laughing off abuse given by Tommy Robinson supporters after he gave the EDL founder’s campaign bus a parking ticket. Tommy Robinson is currently standing retrial for a contempt of court charge. pic.twitter.com/ITk4tgHUuW — RT UK (@RTUKnews) July 5, 2019

Robinson, the former English Defence League leader, was found guilty of contempt of court for filming defendants in a Leeds criminal trial and posting footage on social media in breach of a reporting ban. He is due to be sentenced next week.

The bus had been used as a stage by his supporters during the day, and Robinson even climbed on board to give a speech after his hearing. The fine is £130, but is reduced to £70 if paid within 14 days.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!