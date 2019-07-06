 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple injuries reported after gas explosion at shopping center in Florida
Ticket warden goes viral for giving Tommy Robinson bus a parking fine (VIDEO)

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 16:27
Ticket warden goes viral for giving Tommy Robinson bus a parking fine (VIDEO)
A London traffic warden has gone viral for slapping a parking ticket on a Tommy Robinson supporters’ bus – and clearly taking great pleasure in doing so.

The warden issued the ticket to the bus as it was parked outside London’s Old Bailey courthouse on Friday morning. He received cheers when he put the ticket on the bus windscreen, but was booed by Robinson’s fans as he walked away. 

The parking warden smiled at the hecklers, giving them a thumbs up as he walked away laughing. “Oh, I do love my job sometimes,” he said.

Robinson, the former English Defence League leader, was found guilty of contempt of court for filming defendants in a Leeds criminal trial and posting footage on social media in breach of a reporting ban. He is due to be sentenced next week.

The bus had been used as a stage by his supporters during the day, and Robinson even climbed on board to give a speech after his hearing. The fine is £130, but is reduced to £70 if paid within 14 days.

