4 soldiers seen using picture of Jeremy Corbyn for shooting practice, won’t be fired

UK soldiers who were filmed shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during firing practice in Kabul, Afghanistan have received disciplinary action but are to keep their jobs, according to the MoD.

A video published on social media by ex-army Sergeant Trevor Coult, showing four soldiers from the Colchester-based Parachute Regiment unleashing rounds at Corbyn’s picture, went viral in April.

The Ministry of Defence released a statement insisting that the behavior of the British troops was “not fitting of the high standards we expect.” Despite saying that they were “always prepared to take action” against those found guilty of misconduct, the soldiers have ultimately been spared their jobs.

It’s understood that two of the soldiers have been demoted, according to Sky News.

The Army has carried out a thorough investigation into this incident and has implemented disciplinary action against the individuals found guilty of misconduct.

The footage prompted outrage on social media with many reminding Coult that Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered less than three years ago. Others online pointed out that other British lawmakers have also received death threats, such as Labour MP Rosie Cooper.

A spokesman for the Labour Party has responded to the MoD’s ruling, insisting that it was right that action was taken against the offending soldiers. They also said the “culture of political violence... whipped up by some politicians and sections of the media… has to stop.”

“Breaches of impartiality of public institutions are a matter of concern for our democracy,” the spokesman added.

The ramping up of hostile rhetoric aimed at the Labour leader has intensified over the last few weeks, with both Tory leadership candidates Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson warning about the ‘evil threat’ Corbyn poses to the UK.

