IRA members & British Army veterans accused of crimes should be treated equally – Jeremy Hunt

Tory leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt has insisted that British Army veterans that served in Northern Ireland and IRA members, who were involved in the conflict known as ‘The Troubles’, should both be treated “in the same way.”

Foreign Secretary Hunt conceded that it was a “difficult issue” in hustings for the Tory leadership on Wednesday night, but said that, no matter how angry people may feel about what happened during that time, both sides must be treated equally.

The main thing and I want to be honest about this, you know, the peace in Northern Ireland was hard won and under the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, there is a need to treat both sides in the same way…

It comes after PM Theresa May blocked a law last month that would have protected British army veterans, who served in the north of Ireland, from prosecution. A government consultation document stated that British military veterans accused of crimes should be subject to “equal, rather than preferential treatment.”

Hunt’s remarks have been roundly condemned by politicians and army veterans such as former British SAS serviceman Robin Horsfall, who was part of the team that stormed the Iranian Embassy in 1980. He’s released a video accusing Hunt of making “one of the most disgraceful statements that I have ever heard from a member of the Conservative Party.”

Jeremy Hunt comes under very aggressive attacks from British army veteran of the Iranian Embassy siege. This video passed to me by an MPhttps://t.co/OJrGLckDdy — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) June 27, 2019

Former British Army officer and fellow Tory MP James Heappey, has urged Hunt to apologize for his comments, branding them “unacceptable to veterans and serving soldiers, sailors and airmen…”

Tory MP James Heappey calls on Jeremy Hunt to apologise over Northern Ireland comments pic.twitter.com/Mz5YqOfNMa — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) June 27, 2019

Hunt, who is bidding to become Britain’s next prime minister, revealed on Thursday that, if elected, he intends to wipe out student debt, but only for graduates who start up a business, which has led to accusations he only cares about the rich.

Hunt is running head-to-head against the former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, for the right to become Theresa May’s successor. The two Tory heavyweights are taking part in a series of hustings for Conservative members around the country, with a scheduled televised debate between the two taking place on ITV on July 9. The new leader will be announced on July 23.

