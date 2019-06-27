 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Student debt wiped, but only for well-off entrepreneurs – Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt

Published time: 27 Jun, 2019 12:48
A student from University College Oxford gets "trashed" after finishing his exams in Oxford © Reuters / Stefan Wermuth
Jeremy Hunt, who is bidding to become Britain’s next prime minister, has revealed that he will wipe out student debt, but only for graduates who start up a business, leading to accusations he only cares about the rich.

Foreign Secretary Hunt announced his eye-catching proposal on Thursday, insisting that if “we are to turbocharge our economy,” risk takers such as young entrepreneurs need to be encouraged. It’s seen as the Tory leadership hopeful’s attempt at wooing young voters who traditionally back the Labour Party.

What I'm proposing today is that graduates who successfully start up a business that employs 10 people for five years should get their tuition fees canceled.

However, many on social media have called Hunt’s pledge a policy that “helps high earners,” with some asking what about ex-students on low pay and zero hour contracts.

Others online suggested that Hunt was prioritizing prospective business owners because they are far more important to him than “nurses, paramedics & doctors.” Hunt famously fell out with junior doctors, who ended up striking over pay and working conditions during his time as health secretary.

Hunt is running head-to-head against former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for the right to become Theresa May’s successor. The two Tory heavyweights are taking part in a series of hustings for Conservative members around the country, with a scheduled televised debate between the two taking place on ITV on July 9. The new leader will be announced on July 23.

