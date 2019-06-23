2 RAF jets scrambled to intercept plane with ‘extremely disruptive passenger,’ create sonic boom

A loud bang startled residents north-east of London Saturday, prompting frantic calls to police. The culprits were two RAF Typhoon fighter jets flying at supersonic speed to ‘intercept’ a Turkey-bound plane with unruly passenger.

The jets were scrambled to accompany a British low cost airline Jet2 flight back to the London Stansted Airport, about 40 miles northeast from central London, after an “extremely disruptive” 25-year-old woman allegedly began wreaking havoc on board.

The bold, and some might argue, over-the-top action was taken after the Essex police had been notified that the woman was endangering aircraft with her bad behavior.

Apparently not wasting any time, the jets shot to the skies, accelerating past the speed of sound and producing a shock wave known as a sonic boom. Its sound, akin to a huge explosion, prompted panic in the area.

Many took to Twitter to report their first-hand experiences while guessing as to what might have caused it.

“My windows nearly just went threw!!! What the f*ck was that!! We just scrambled a jet!! Super sonic boom!” a user wrote.

My windows nearly just went threw!!! What the fuck was that!! We just scrambled a jet!! Super sonic boom! — Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) June 22, 2019

“Am staying in a hotel near Stansted, and like many other people it seems (looking at Twitter), just heard a HUGE explosion - Ground shook and everything... Hope to Christ it was simply a sonic boom...” another commented.

Am staying in a hotel near Stansted, and like many other people it seems (looking at Twitter), just heard a HUGE explosion - Ground shook and everything... Hope to Christ it was simply a sonic boom... — 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗴 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝘁 (@GregScottTV) June 22, 2019

Some said that the sound was so powerful that local dos went into barking frenzy.

A mad sonic boom just shook my whole estate... The fuck was that 😂 there's like 50 dogs barking now — Tom (@Tomdoes69) June 22, 2019

Upon contacting Essex Police, local police confirmed that the noise that shook the area northeast of Greater London, was in fact a “sonic boom from a passing aircraft.”

Large number of 999 calls coming in about a loud explosion. We have liaised with @EssexPoliceUK who are confirming that this is a sonic boom from a passing aircraft. — B Stortford Police (@BStortPolice) June 22, 2019

Police said that the woman was taken into custody on suspicion of two counts of assault and one of endangering the aircraft. It is unclear what exactly the woman did to warrant the charges and the use of multimillion fighter jets.

Jet2 said that the plane landed back at Stansted without incident.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!