 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits 5 km off California coast
HomeUK News

2 RAF jets scrambled to intercept plane with ‘extremely disruptive passenger,’ create sonic boom

Published time: 23 Jun, 2019 03:54
Get short URL
2 RAF jets scrambled to intercept plane with ‘extremely disruptive passenger,’ create sonic boom
FILE PHOTO: A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet © REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A loud bang startled residents north-east of London Saturday, prompting frantic calls to police. The culprits were two RAF Typhoon fighter jets flying at supersonic speed to ‘intercept’ a Turkey-bound plane with unruly passenger.

The jets were scrambled to accompany a British low cost airline Jet2 flight back to the London Stansted Airport, about 40 miles northeast from central London, after an “extremely disruptive” 25-year-old woman allegedly began wreaking havoc on board.

The bold, and some might argue, over-the-top action was taken after the Essex police had been notified that the woman was endangering aircraft with her bad behavior.

Apparently not wasting any time, the jets shot to the skies, accelerating past the speed of sound and producing a shock wave known as a sonic boom. Its sound, akin to a huge explosion, prompted panic in the area.

Many took to Twitter to report their first-hand experiences while guessing as to what might have caused it.

“My windows nearly just went threw!!! What the f*ck was that!! We just scrambled a jet!! Super sonic boom!” a user wrote.

“Am staying in a hotel near Stansted, and like many other people it seems (looking at Twitter), just heard a HUGE explosion - Ground shook and everything... Hope to Christ it was simply a sonic boom...” another commented.

Some said that the sound was so powerful that local dos went into barking frenzy.

Upon contacting Essex Police, local police confirmed that the noise that shook the area northeast of Greater London, was in fact a “sonic boom from a passing aircraft.”

Police said that the woman was taken into custody on suspicion of two counts of assault and one of endangering the aircraft. It is unclear what exactly the woman did to warrant the charges and the use of multimillion fighter jets.

Jet2 said that the plane landed back at Stansted without incident.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies